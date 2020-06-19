Govt applauded for gender parity Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

International relations deputy minister Jenelly Matundu has applauded the government’s approach on gender issues, as well as efforts aimed at addressing violence against women and children in the country.

Matundu said the government is doing a good job on gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence. Matundu commended government for having enacted laws, such as the Child Care and Protection Act, which is aimed at serving as a regulatory instrument to promote and protect the rights of all children in the country. This Act, she said, replaces the old Children’s Act of 1960 and the Children State Act of 2006.

The Act comprises two sets of regulations, including the operation of the children’s court under the Ministry of Justice, while the gender ministry covers all other components that will also see the establishment of other children initiatives.

“Women are accustomed to feelings of fear and surveying the risks of every situation they face on a daily basis, whether it’s for basic fundamental rights that are perhaps still inaccessible to women in small villages in our country or whether it is more powerful, privileged women publicly fighting for issues like equality, of which our government has done and continue to do great a job in helping to fight these issues,” she said.

“Against this backdrop, various grant systems that have changed the lives of many women and men if not all, have been introduced, such as the Vulnerable Grant which has become popularly known as the Harambee money,” she said while supporting the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare budget allocation.

“Therefore, I applaud the government for that gesture. Furthermore, I would like to commend the merging of the ministries of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, under one roof, as this would ensure effective assistance to our vulnerable communities.”

