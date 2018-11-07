Govt committed to fight GBV - PM

WINDHOEK - Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the Namibian Government is committed to fight and prevent violence against women and children and that “no efforts are being spared to ensure full protection of women, children and other vulnerable groups”.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Women Advancement for Economic and Leadership Empowerment Foundation in Africa (WAELA Africa), she noted a raft of legal and policy instruments have been put in place to enable the country to achieve its goals.

“We have acceded to various international and regional protocols and conventions aimed at addressing these issues,” she added.

Women, children and other vulnerable groups in society are protected against human trafficking “which is rearing its ugly head in our region”, stated the prime minister.

“In Namibia, we consider the media and civil society to be important stakeholders in development and we are committed to nurture the cooperation between us,” she said during the occasion of the 8th international summit on peace and sustainable development.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said discussions at the summit created an awareness about challenges that need to be addressed.

“We are also left inspired that although the challenges are arduous, they are not insurmountable. I was especially encouraged to note the commitment of the organisation to bring on board young women to be mentored so that they can continue to champion the cause of the organisation into the future and indeed to see some young women among the panellists. The future belongs to the youth and the youth should be active in shaping it,” she emphasised.

