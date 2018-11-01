Govt confirms recognition of Chief Hoveka 

WINDHOEK- Government yesterday confirmed the recognition of Chief Turimuro Hoveka and his traditional seat the Hoveka Royal House as a traditional authority in the jurisdiction of Eiseb Block in the Otjombinde Constituency in the Omaheke Region.

Phillip Tjerije, the special advisor to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, confirmed the recognition.

“Yes the minister approved the designation of Chief Turimuro Hoveka and Hoveka Royal House as a traditional authority in the jurisdiction of Eiseb Block,” he said briefly upon inquiry.

The Hoveka Royal House becomes the 52nd recognised traditional authority in the country.

Government pays a N$2 100 monthly allowance to each of the recognised chiefs, and each of the chiefs’ six senior traditional councilors are paid an allowance of N$1 800 each month.

It also pays a monthly allowance of N$1 600 to 306 junior traditional councillors, N$1 300 for each traditional authority secretary, N$1 000 monthly allowance for each traditional authority driver and a quarterly petrol allowance of N$3 000 to each recognised traditional authority.

Government spends N$20.6 million a year on traditional authorities. Besides allowances paid, each chief receives a brand-new 4x4 Toyota Hilux double cab to help him carry out his traditional responsibilities in administering the affairs of their respective communities.

Government is also constructing 20 traditional authority headquarters across the country at a cost of N$9 million.

Hoveka Royal House is based in Epukiro, Omawejozonjanda (Epukiro Pos 3) in Epukiro constituency.

This royal house is credited for its leading efforts to free Ovaherero and Ovambanderu people from concentration camps and helping them to settle in Epukiro between 1923 and 1924. Eiseb Block in Omaheke Region is situated some 330 kilometres north-east of Gobabis and was established in 1992 as a reception centre for returning Ovambanderu and Ovaherero who had been living in Botswana. The area currently falls under Otjombinde Constituency.

2018-11-01 09:09:11 2 months ago