Govt praises buy-a-brick initiative

ARANOS – Urban and rural development deputy minister Derek Klazen has commended the Standard Bank Namibia buy-a-brick initiative, describing it as a “game changer” that has already transformed the lives of poor Namibians.

Klazen said this while speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and handing over of 26 low-cost housing units to be constructed by the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia in Aranos in the Hardap region on Wednesday.

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia is a network of saving groups in Namibia, with over 26 000 members countrywide.

The group has saved over N$26 million and so far constructed 5 800 houses across the country. The houses are constructed at the cost of N$33 000 per unit.

“I am humbled to join the community of Aranos this morning to celebrate yet another milestone in the provision of decent housing to our people,” the deputy minister said.

In December last year, the deputy minister said his ministry launched the construction of 32 houses in Rupara in the Kavango West, and handed over 46 houses at Otjiwarongo to the members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of which the ministry and buy-a-brick funded the houses for the families.

“I am made to understand Rupara has made good progress with the construction of their houses,” he said.

Klazen says as the ministry responsible for housing, and on behalf of government, they express gratitude for the sincere, selfless and humanitarian gesture from corporate entities such as Standard Bank and other organisations.

“Housing, or rather the shortage thereof in our country, is a very emotive subject. Hundreds of thousands of our people are living in deplorable conditions and we are working harder to find resources to ensure that all Namibians are owners of decent houses,” he said.

He said as recently as two weeks ago, President Hage Geingob had the pleasure of hosting the President of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriella Baron, in Windhoek.

“They discussed a number of issues, but key among them was the issue of housing,” he said, adding that at the occasion, Geingob again reiterated, as he always does, the government’s commitment to eliminate informal settlements countrywide.

“I therefore join our president in repeating that commitment today to continue fighting for our people’s dignity through the provision of proper housing.”

“We welcome every effort, big or small, to assist the government in its quest to eliminate informal housing structures,” he added.



