Govt seeks to shrink reliance on Sacu revenue 

WINDHOEK – Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Finance to develop alternative policy options aimed at reducing resource dependency on revenue from the Southern Africa Customs Union (Sacu), Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Stanley Simataa has said.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions taken recently, Simataa said Cabinet took note of the Sacu Council of Ministers’ Meeting held on April 25 in Maseru, Lesotho and the decisions taken at the said meeting. “Cabinet has also instructed the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, to develop national positions for all Sacu policy instruments to be reviewed,” Simataa said. He said Cabinet also supported the Ministry of Finance to recommend the executive secretary of Sacu, Paulina Elago, for reappointment for a five-year term in the same position. “Cabinet took note that the Council of Ministers re-affirmed its commitment towards realisation of progress in the delivery and achievement of the Sacu Work Programme,” he said, adding that Cabinet also took note that the next meeting of the Sacu council will be held on June 27 in Namibia.

2019-06-26 09:39:29 8 hours ago