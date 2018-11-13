Grace Ushona appointed State House PS

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob has appointed Namibian ambassador to Angola Grace Ushona as permanent secretary in the presidency, effective 1 December 2018 to 31 May 2021.

This was announced yesterday by the presidential press secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari. Ushona is one of the diplomats who the president recently recalled from their foreign postings. Others recalled include Frieda Ithete, who was posted in France, and Leonard Nambahu (Zambia) and Jerobeam Shaanika (Cuba).

Hengari said Ambassador Ushona brings with her a wealth of leadership experience, having served as governor of Otjozondjupa Region and ambassador to Cuba, before her posting to Angola.

President Geingob wished Ushona success in the execution of her new responsibilities. Equally, Hengari said, the President also extended sincere appreciation to the outgoing permanent secretary Samuel Goagoseb for his loyal service to the presidency.

2018-11-13 09:17:13 1 months ago