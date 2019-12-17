Grandfather faces rape charge

Windhoek - A minor girl was reportedly raped by her grandfather at Grootfontein last week Tuesday. According to this week’s police crime report, the suspect lured the 12-year-old to his residence, with a promise of giving her N$5.

Although the matter happened on Tuesday, it was only reported on Saturday. No arrest has been made yet and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated matter, a two-year-old boy died after he was stung by a scorpion while playing with other children at their homestead at Enongo village in Omusati.

The deceased is identified as Silas Natangwe Ankonga.

The police crime report stated that no foul play is suspected and next of kin were informed.

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed his biological mother with a knife on her left arm on Sunday early morning.

Police opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against the suspect.

The incident happened at Ombili location in Otjiwarongo.

“The victim was taken to Otjiwarongo State hospital for treatment and was discharged thereafter, “read the report. The suspect was expected to appear before Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Police in Oranjemund opened a rape case after a 40-year-old man entered a room of 24-year-old woman and raped her.

“It is further alleged that both the victim and the suspect were under the influence of alcohol and they both reside at the same flats but different rooms. The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.”

Police in Tsumeb opened a case of murder after a 17-year-old boy died on the spot on Saturday morning when he was run over by a vehicle following an alleged altercation over a lady at a local bar between two groups.

The deceased is identified as Therence Augumeb.

“It is further alleged the deceased and the suspect had an altercation over a lady at the local bar and the two groups started throwing stones at each other,” read the report.

It is further alleged the deceased and his friends fled from the bar on foot but the suspect persuaded them by car, found Augumeb in the street and ran him over with a car, causing his instant death. The report states the 25-year-old male fled the scene but was later arrested at his residence. The next of kin is informed and police investigations continue.

2019-12-17 08:56:37 | 1 days ago