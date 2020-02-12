Green and EstApp team up to provide real estate needs at your fingertips Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) and EstApp recently signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU signalling the intention for Green to further develop EstApp’s real estate software application to ensure Namibians have all their real estate needs at their fingertips. As almost every service offering moves online, EstApp, created by a young self-taught app developer Macveren Kapukare is now following suite.

EstApp already has significant following, but this MoU is expected to give EstApp the know-how and expertise that Green, as an ICT company, can bring in the form of software development and software engineers. Green will also assist in rolling out marketing and publicity activities to really get EstApp to be embraced by the service providers and customers in the real estate sector.

The application consolidates information and offerings in the Namibian real estate sector, whether for buying or renting. Kapukare said he was motivated by the fact that real estate information was very fragmented and time consuming and now the EstApp application brings all information together on one platform.

EstApp was developed to bring Namibian property seekers and property providers/agents together within seconds and with the touch of a button on your smartphone. EstApp is an app that connects buyers with sellers, match roommates and tenants with landlords/home owners letting. The platform also offers other services. With Green’s support, it expects to add more services as the user base grows. Tenants can pay rent through the app or even list and sell their properties. This app allows realtors to save money on listings on different platforms and users have a simple, convenient one stop platform to browse for their housing needs all at a touch of a button on their phones. It is a little like having your very own real estate agent in your pocket with you at all times.

EstApp was one of the runners up in the 2019 Start-up Namibia 2019/2020 Accelerator programme, led by German development agency GIZ. The programme stimulated young entrepreneurs to take their ideas from concept to reality and create a thriving enterprise.

Kapukare, who has been described as the embodiment of success of the programme, feels the professional expertise that Green will provide, as well as financial, business and marketing support will see EstApp grow from strength to strength.

Kehad Snydewel, managing director of Green Enterprise Solutions said “So often we hear people need to develop their own businesses but when they come with an idea or a fully-fledged operating product or service, there is no-one willing to invest to take the product or service to the next level. With EstApp, we at Green saw a new service offering with great potential and wanted to become part of the application’s journey”.

The collaboration will be effective immediately and will see Kapukare join Green’s specialist software development team to further develop and grow the EstApp application.

“I am a self-taught software developer and I saw a challenge for people looking for real estate and wrote EstApp as a solution. First with GIZ’s assistance and now with Green signing the MoU, the sky is the limit – will benefit all our present and future users of the

application.”



