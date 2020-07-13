Grootfontein aims to attract long-term investors Obrien Simasiku Business Khomas

×

GROOTFONTEIN - The Grootfontein municipality is set to draft and implement a five-year strategic plan to guide the town’s development agenda in which it seeks to attract long-term investors.

The municipality says the current strategic plan was not put in use, thus council hopes to revive and update it with the aim pinned on long-term projects to sustain the triangle towns while providing much-needed employment to residents.

This was shared by municipality spokesperson, Luke Salomo, who said the council is determined to transform the town under the stewardship of the new CEO Sisco Sinvula.

“We are targeting and making room for new investors that can focus on sustainable long-term projects such as educational institutions and agriculture to secure food sustainability. We have identified this niche, so we want to explore it,” he stated. On the other hand, he said the municipality recently developed a temporary open market with ablution facilities, in which 130 informal traders will be placed. Salomo said this is the first phase as the council seeks to design a state-of-the-art facility that will encompass all trading activities.

osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-07-13 09:24:14 | 15 hours ago