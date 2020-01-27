  • January 29th, 2020



Gruesome discovery… retired teacher narrates how he stumbled upon burnt body

WINDHOEK - A 71-year-old man has told of his shock after making the gruesome discovery of a burnt body of a child in Windhoek North on Saturday morning.


The police yesterday arrested a woman, believed to be the mother of a 10-year-old whose body was found inside a municipal rubbish skip.  Late yesterday, the police also arrested a man and his wife in connection with the murder.  Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the suspects were arrested in Otjozondjupa region.


The man who made the horrific discovery said he was on his way to the shop to buy the weekend’s newspapers when he came across the burnt body. 

A retired teacher, Sackaria Naftali said he had taken a shortcut from a local business at around 09h00 by walking through a riverbed to buy himself the weekend newspapers at a nearby shop. 
It was at this point he decided to peep into a municipal rubbish skip in the surrounding after he sensed an unusual smell coming from the dump. 


“I peeped inside the bin and saw something like a scarecrow – and then I thought it was a doll or scarecrow,” Naftali narrated to New Era yesterday at the scene where he made the discovery. 
“Then I said let me make sure; I checked again and realised this thing is not made out of cloths (scarecrow). I wanted to press it. Then I figured it was a person. I decided to no longer go to the shop, so I went back and informed the lady who called the police.” 


Naftali added he was immediately cautioned by the police not to spread the news to avoid onlookers from rushing to the scene before it was cordoned off by investigators. According to Naftali, the girl was burnt beyond recognition. 


He said upon making the discovery, the body was still hot, an indication she might have been burnt early that morning. He said the girl was wearing jeans and a reddish top. 
Naturally, Naftali said, he was questioned several times on how he came across the body. 
The police have opened a case of murder and defeating course of justice after the body was discovered. 
It is alleged the incident happened between Friday evening and Saturday morning at Ooievaarstraat. 

More information
City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele added when they arrived at the scene, the body was emitting smoke and was hot.  
He said it appears the girl was killed somewhere and brought at the scene, set alight to destroy evidence. 


