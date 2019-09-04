Guard pleads not guilty to murder

WINDHOEK – The security guard accused of killing a woman and disposing of her body near the University of Namibia’s (Unam) main campus last year denied any wrongdoing when he tendered a no guilty plea.

The accused, Tuhemwe Dinyando, 32, tendered a no guilty plea to the charges of murder and rape during a preliminary plea session yesterday in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. Dinyando’s defence attorney Alex Kamwi informed the court that no plea explanation will be furnished.

The prosecution is charging that Dinyando intentionally killed and raped Theresia Pietersen, 31, on April 9, 2018.

During the failed formal bail application hearing, Dinyando pleaded not guilty to the charges. In his own defence, he said that although he was with Pietersen the night before she died, he did not kill her. According to him, they had consensual sex and he paid Pietersen N$200. He testified that he escorted Pietersen to the gate but he has no idea what happened to Pietersen after they parted ways on that night.

Police reports indicate that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando during a night out. It is alleged Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question.

Thereafter, Pietersen broke away from her friends only for her lifeless body to be discovered between the Western Bypass and Unam’s main campus the next day.

The police have indicated that one of Dinyando’s colleagues saw the two together and they were engaged in an argument when they left his room the night before Pietersen was discovered dead. Pietersen’s half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between the Western Bypass and Unam’s main campus on April 10.

Having tendered his plea, Dinyando’s docket will be summarised and forwarded to the office of the prosecutor general for a decision. Magistrate Vanessa Stanley gave a return date of September 30 for the prosecutor general’s decision, remanding Dinyando in police custody.

