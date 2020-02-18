Guards arrested after taking joyride in stolen Govt vehicles Selma Ikela Courts & Crime Khomas

Two security guards who at the weekend allegedly stole two vehicles from the Opuwo government garage, which they were manning, have been arrested. The two guards are aged 22 and 29.

The incident happened on Saturday morning after the two guards allegedly stole two vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux Legend 45 and a white Polo Vivo sedan. According to the police crime report, the Toyota was recovered in the Opuwo area on Saturday while the Polo Vivo was recovered on Sunday at Ongwediva. In an unrelated matter, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in her boyfriend’s room at Noordoewer on Friday evening. “It is alleged the lifeless body of Victoria Yuni Maliti was found hanging from the roof in her boyfriend’s room,” stated the crime report. Her next of kin were informed and police investigation continues. Similarly, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide by overdosing herself with tablets at Otjomuise on Saturday evening. The deceased is identified as Kylie Stephanie Coetzee. Police say a suicide note was found at the scene. Her next of kin were informed. Police also opened an inquest docket after a 41-year-old man hanged himself with a rope on a tree in the area of Northern Industrial on Sunday. The man was identified as John Hashikoto. Police also found a suicide note at the scene. – sikela@nepc.com.na

