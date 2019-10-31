Haikali gives BA back to community …as interim committee takes charge Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Renowned local business magnate Ranga Haikali has severed ties with Namibia Premier League (NPL) former multiple champions Black Africa Sport Club (BA), after having spent almost 11 years at the helm of the Gemendge-based club.

Haikali, a prominent businessman and former trade unionist who took ownership of the club in 2008, bankrolled Black Africa to a record four domestic league titles and one Caf Champions League appearance between 2011 and 2014.

The club announced yesterday that a new interim executive committee has been appointed to fill the void left by Haikali, who officially parted ways with the club last week. The new executive members are Cassius Moetie (chairperson), Browny Mutrifa (deputy chairperson), Scara Khaiseb, Lakka Goagoseb, Doris Lamperth and Boni Paulino.

In yesterday’s statement, Moetie confirmed that both Haikali and the club mutually reached and signed a separation agreement, which now sees the club being reconverted from a proprietary company (Pty limited) and returning back to the community as was previously.

“It is, without a doubt, consequential to give credit where it is due, and we as the family of Black Africa would like to express our sincere appreciation and profound thanks to Ranga for the valuable contribution he has made towards the brand of BA for the past 10 years. You have raised the leadership bar and football acumen of BA and this football brand dominated Namibian football at Premier League level at all fronts. Hence, we in Black Africa will always remain indebted to you for the leadership, your investment and the love you developed for the red and black football outfit. We wish you good fortune in all your business entities and prospects,” said Moetie.

He added that the newly-appointed interim executive will hold stakeholder engagement meetings aimed at keeping all abreast with the club’s state of affairs, ranging from the strengths, the challenges, the opportunities and threats.

“Black Africa, technically now belongs to all its supporters and we, as the executive, wish to call upon all supporters to appreciate and understand that the success of our beloved football and netball clubs rest in the hands of its support base,” he emphasised.



