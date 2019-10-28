Hamutumwa launches his memoir Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Businessman and one the children of the Namibian liberation struggle Ndeulipula Hamutumwa launched his memoir titled Pioneer: Offspring of the Namibian Liberation Struggle over the weekend.

The book contributes immensely to Namibian literature and the history of the country.

It aims to set the tone for many young aspiring Namibian authors to capture their own stories and for the older generation to prioritise telling their literature which is based on Namibian lives and stories.

‘Pioneer’ narrates Hamutumwa’s journey, growing up as a refugee exiled in Angola and socialist

Germany respectively.

The memoir also documents his return to Namibia and how he integrated into the Namibian education system from primary school until tertiary level.

The highlight of the book is Hamutumwa’s multi-faceted approach to life which saw him grow as a business engineer of note, sports diplomat and young technocrat in the Namibian public space.

The event was graced by many high officials including the former president of the Republic of Namibia, Hifikepunye Pohamba who was represented by Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, and former prime minister Nahas Angula, War veteran Martin Shalli and his fellow struggle children.

Speaking on behalf of the former president, Kandjii-Murangi complimented the book, saying the rich history narrated by Hamutumwa in his book is worth celebrating and documenting. “This book is a great contribution by a young individual to educate and share the history of the offspring of the Namibian liberation struggle. I cannot think of a more befitting way of honouring the Namibian liberation history. Giving and sharing Namibian stories are essential traits of hearty and prosperous citizens.”

Among many people who congratulated him, is Namibian diplomat, Tuliameni Kalomoh and Corporate Communications Manager of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), Iipumbu Sakaria who reviewed the book and recommended the book to the whole nation.

“I highly recommend this book to the Republic of Namibia and across the borders. It is very important to

record our country’s history. Failing to write the proper history of your country would allow the

imposters to write the history of our liberation struggle,” Kalomoh explained.

Even though the memoir launch was fun to many, it also brought tears to some at the remembrance of the struggle of the country.

The proceeds from the book will go towards the activities of Special Olympics Namibia.

