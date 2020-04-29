  • May 1st, 2020



Happy Birthday KK

Staff Reporter   Front Page News   Khomas
Milestone… President Hage Geingob yesterday extended well wishes to former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda on the occasion of his 96th birthday. “As we take this opportunity to wish President Kaunda renewed health, we reflect on his immense contribution as one of the first wave of African leaders and founding fathers of the African struggle for liberation. We have always been inspired by his principles as a freedom fighter, statesman and campaigner for justice for all humanity. Today, Africa is celebrating his contribution to Africa’s liberation and unity,” said Geingob. “President Kaunda’s generosity towards Namibians, assisting in their fight for freedom, and mentoring them, including myself for a period of 14 years will forever be etched in our hearts and memory. Happy birthday KK.”


Staff Reporter
2020-04-29 10:48:59 | 2 days ago
