  • May 1st, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ Hardap clinic stands idle

Hardap clinic stands idle

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
1,039
0

Share on social media


Lorato Khobetsi-Slinger

A gesture to bring health services closer to the residents of Amperbo in the Hardap region has been stalled due to technicalities. The building, which was supposed to serve as a clinic, was constructed four years ago but remains non-operational.

The clinic, which was constructed at a cost of N$305 000, is an initiative of  Gibeon constituency councillor Jeremiah van Neel after a two-year-old child died from a scorpion bite on the way to the Mariental hospital about 100 kilometres from the small village.

According to Van Neel, funds to construct a clinic in Amperbo were made available through the Hardap Regional Council’s rural development programme for residents to have access to medical services when faced with medical emergencies. The building plan was approved in 2014.
He said the technically skilled community members were identified to construct the building through the cash or food-for-work initiative and construction was completed in 2015. A resolution was taken by the Hardap Regional Council to donate the building to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“I have done my part as the elected councillor; the people can see the project – the building is there and everything is in order. I have promised my people and I have brought the clinic to Amperbo. The technical part is done; it is only the administration part that is left,” said Van Neel. 
Acting deputy director at the Hardap Regional Council Petrus Skrywer said the delay is caused by paperwork for approval from treasury for the building to be transferred to the ministry of health. He said experts from the ministries of works and health need to inspect the building to see whether it meets the requirements to operate as a fully-fledged health centre.

“Our people in the region are ready anytime; they can go and do the assessments but without the presence of the experts from the ministry of health in Windhoek that should advise on the additional extensions to be made to the building, the process is stalled because of the lockdown,” he added.

Skrywer further said he could not comment on why the process to finalise the handing over of the building took as long as it did, as he was not part of administration at the Hardap Regional Council head office during that time.

 “When I took office, I started involving the administrative support staff from that constituency and I started driving [it] so that this process can be finalised in time. This project is long overdue; public funds were invested for this project,” said Skrywer.
“After the lifting of the lockdown, I will make sure that this project is finalised and the building is handed over to the health ministry so that this clinic can be operational before the end of the year,” he added.
The director of health, Yvonne Stepahnus, declined to comment.
 


Staff Reporter
2020-04-29 10:19:00 | 2 days ago
Home \ National \ Hardap clinic stands idle - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Jennifer Clement

    Herpes virus infections are common and while they cannot be cured is because the virus is capable of hiding within the human cells and it remains protected from your immune system. They can be managed and prevented with Medical treatment. I have used Oregano Oil, Acyclovir, Coconut Oil, Valacyclovir, Vamcyclovir and other products and vaccines and it really helps me reducing pains during outbreaks! but I totally and completely got cured! from my HSV-1 and HSV-2 with strong reactive herbal medicine which herbal doctor. IHIBOR prepared for me and shipped it to me in my country. If you are concerned you have been infected with the herpes virus and you want a permanent! cure to it, kindly contact herbal doctor IHIBOR on Whats-app +2349050141449 and you can email him too via his email address: drihiborherbalhome@gmail.com for permanent! cure! within just 15 days with the help of his natural herbs and active roots. Good luck!

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds