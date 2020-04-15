Hardap Resort declared safe for visitors Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has confirmed that the 40 guests that were isolated at its Hardap Resort from 25 March 2020 up until 9 April 2020 were all safely released without showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

During their stay, many guests expressed their great appreciation towards the resort staff with Jochen Berends, one of the guests, saying, “It’s time to go home. I just finished the 14-day quarantine at NWR Hardap Resort. Many thanks to the NWR team for the professional service.” Meanwhile, Sophia Burger, Hardap Resort Assistant Manager was very grateful for the experience and the manner that her team came together to assist in contributing towards this national cause.

She wanted to assure future Hardap Resort guests that the resort has been disinfected and sanitised by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to ensure their safety. “No one should be afraid to come and pay us a visit after the lockdown has been removed,” said Burger.

Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR acting managing director drove to the resort to inspect the disinfection process and to ensure that the resort was indeed in a position to host future guests.

“I would like to assure potential visitors to the Hardap Resort that the place remains safe as all 40 isolated guests were released without any symptoms. I want to pay homage to our employees who, in my eyes, are heroes and heroines who were at the frontline, taking care of the quarantined guests during their 14-day stay at the resort,” said Ngwangwama.

