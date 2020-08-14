Harness natural resources for food production John Muyamba National Khomas

MADJWA - The World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Baimankay Sankoh, has advised inhabitants of the two Kavango regions to harness the resources at their disposal in order to increase the production of food.

Both the Kavango East and Kavango West regions have the advantage of the perennial Okavango River and fertile soil.

Sankoh was speaking at a field trip activity on Tuesday at Madjwa village in Kavango East where 33 households received food assistance.

The food comprise of maize meal, beans, cooking oil and salt from the people and government of Japan through WFP. The programme reached about 74 000 Namibians throughout the two Kavango regions, including Madjwa village.

“The coming of Covid-19 is of grave concern to all of us. The effects of Covid-19 are devastating the world over and Namibia is no exception,” he said. “Jobs have been lost, livelihoods destroyed, schooling affected and school feeding disrupted. This contribution from Japan not only addresses the effects of the drought but also the effects of Covid-19,” he added.

Sankoh stated that WFP will continue its core role of capacity strengthening of government on food and nutrition security to ensure effective responses to future shocks and will advocate for continued support to communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted by shocks such as drought, floods and now Covid-19.

Given the rains received recently, it’s easy at face value to say that food assistance is no longer required but studies have shown that households that are affected by prolonged droughts or climate shocks will need three good harvests or three good rains to regain their livelihood sources or be able to produce enough to feed their families without any relief support.

“The WFP programme will continue to engage as well as pursue further partnerships with the government of Japan through the embassy of Japan in Namibia to support resilience building interventions as a way of supporting affected communities to recover better from the effects of the drought, while strengthening livelihoods.”

- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-08-14 10:05:13 | 2 days ago