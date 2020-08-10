Hasai Youth Music Awards set to uplift upcoming artists Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Aimed to promote upcoming and unrecognised artists, Hasai Youth Music Awards (HAYMAs) recently announced the nominees for the Music awards.

The event, which is set to take place virtually in October, is the first of its kind. It seeks to uplift upcoming artists and be competitive, strengthening their foothold in the Namibian music fraternity and abroad.

In an interview with Entertainment Now!, founder Sakkie Haludilu said they are aiming to consistently hold these awards every second consecutive year if not each year. “The year after each award will be to help our previous nominees reach stardom whilst looking for new talent to develop,” he added.

Haludilu played a crucial role in scouting talents through his talent shows since 2015 in Kunene region and saw a lot of raw talent that is not recognised or supported. This then motivated him to establish HAYMAs in 2019. “This particular event gives opportunities to everyone. All we ask for is decency in music and we are promoting healthy and message creations. Furthermore, we are boosting confidence in artists that never make it out of their communities of origin as barriers to creativity hinders their progress and lack of support and recognition,” he told Entertainment Now!

Haludilu believes Namibia is a developing nation and the youth, in particular, are the ones to spearhead in the future.

“We, therefore, believe a platform like this will trigger their minds to work harder to make it into the art world and make a living out of it. They can become entrepreneurs too,” he added. Although the competition received 150 submissions, they disqualified some entries due to certain circumstances; hence, they only have few or single artists in the categories. According to Haludilu, initial entries are now closed and nominees have been announced. However, there is an opportunity for artists to enter into two new categories until the end of August.

Even though HAYMAs has thus far attracted a lot of attention to many upcoming artists who commended the initiative and pushed for its success, Haludilu said they have not any sponsorship; hence, the awards are self-funded. He urged corporates and individuals to enhance their support towards such youthful events.

“Anyone out there, who is ready to assist us in achieving the goal of becoming the most anticipated event of the year, please reach out to us on our social media platforms. We are not only talking about money as a supportive way but even the supply of studios or equipment, skills and anything else related to our course,” he said.

He thanked those who contributed to the preparation of the event.

