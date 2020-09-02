Hatuikulipi and co-accused to get trial dates

Former Investec Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi and his alleged accomplices in a bribery case are expected to return to court today.

Hatuikulipi (44) and co-accused Jason Iyambo (35) as well as police reservist Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule (47) are scheduled to appear in court for it to decide on the dates in which their trial will start.

The group is expected to stand trial after the prosecutor general decided to prosecute them on charges ranging from corruptly giving gratification as an inducement, bribery or alternatively improperly influencing an authorised officer and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Iyambo is accused of having offered an ACC investigator a bribe of N$250 000 to hand over the Investec bank cards assigned to Hatuikulipi and another bank card belonging to Pius Mwatelulo, who is also implicated in the Fishrot scandal.

The charges that Hatuikulipi and his co-accused are facing derive from them allegedly attempting to tamper with ongoing investigations into the N$130 million bribery case.

It is alleged Iyambo and Kokule worked in cahoots to attain two Investec banking cards issued to Hatuikulipi, who is in police custody.

The two men also wanted one Bank Windhoek card for Omvindi Investment CC issued out to Mwatelulo.

In addition, the men required another Bank Windhoek card issued to Mwatelulo for Otuafika Logistics and a document titled ‘Total Allocation’ from the Anti-Corruption Commission of Namibia (ACC).

The two men allegedly promised the investigating officer N$250 000 for the bank cards and documents; however, the investigating officer went to his superiors at the ACC and reported the bribery incident.

The incident allegedly took place on 20 January.

The accused are represented by Gilroy Kasper, Kalundu Kamwi and Jermaine Muchali.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-09-02 09:11:39 | 13 hours ago