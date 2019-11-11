Havana, Okahandja Park electrified

Windhoek – Over 1 000 households in Havana and Okahandja Park informal settlements now have electricity connections to their homes.

This is after City of Windhoek and Ministry of Urban and Rural Development had an electricity switch on last week to 1 200 houses through a project that commenced last year.

These homes were electrified in Tobias Hainyeko and Moses Garoeb constituencies after the City council decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$13 million, which they received from the Ministry.

The ministry committed another N$14 million to Phase 2 of this project to electrify 1 000 houses for the financial year 2019/2020. The second phase has commenced in Otjomuise, One Nation and part of Havana settlements, with the completion envisage for June 2020.

Mayor of the City of Windhoek Muesee Kazapua said council has taken a resolve to allocate a larger chunk of their limited resources to the provision of basic services to the north and north western suburbs of the city. “The electrification of these 1200 houses is, therefore, a result of this resolve, which will remain in force until such time that we are satisfied with the level of services in these suburbs,” expressed Kazapua

He stated electricity has become a necessity to each and every one. Therefore, having access to it has also become a basic need – not a luxury any longer.

He said in addition to 1 200 houses electrified, council also procured 11 high-mast lights among constituencies around Windhoek.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Urban and Rural Development Dr Peya Mushelenga said electricity impacts positively on the lives of learners and students who had otherwise depended on poor light.

Mushelenga said the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ publication on the benefits and barriers of electricity confirms that electric light is efficient, compared to candle, wood and lamp lights – and it enhances the quality of studying. He elaborated that electricity facilitates the use of information technology.

Mushelenga noted in the near future, residents of Omugulugwombashe, Kilimanjaro, Babylon and One Nation settlements, and many others will also receive the same service.

The extension of energy infrastructure to these areas will eliminate the danger of fire caused by candle lights, a type of misfortune that has left many families in destitute.



