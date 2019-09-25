Headway Consulting partners with ICT summit as Silver Sponsor

WINDHOEK - Headway Consulting recently signed on as Silver Sponsor for the 6th National ICT Summit scheduled to take place from October 07 to 09, 2019, in Windhoek. The theme for this year’s summit is: “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Namibia”.

The summit creates a platform for the ICT industry to discuss trends and challenges facing the industry globally and in the country. Headway has been a proud sponsor and supporter of the summit, right from the inception of the event six years ago.

Headway is a Namibian company that provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions and consulting for the Namibian market, as well as across Africa. It has always supported and been part of the Namibian ICT summit. As Silver Sponsor, Headway will collaborate with other stakeholders and government to advance o economy, healthcare, socio-economic activities, education, environment and agricultural endeavours to name but a few.

Recently, the news was released that Namibia continues to improve its position on the global ICT ranking index according to the United Nations report on ICT. This of course is very encouraging and proof of Namibia’s commitment to becoming a digital and technologically innovative force to be reckoned with in Africa.

