Heini Isaacs preparing for life after football

WINDHOEK - Mercurial midfielder Heini Isaacs recently completed his Namibia Football Association (NFA) Basic Coaching Course in Swakopmund.

The coaching course is aligned to bring basic coaching knowledge to aspiring coaches which will allow them to apply for the NFA C-Licence coaching course, which will gradually, later on, qualify him for the CAF licence.

Isaacs aim is to give back to the youngsters who aspire to become footballers, by empowering them with the knowledge that he has acquired through training and playing.

“This is just the beginning for me as I still have a long way to go, but one has to start somewhere,’’ he said.

He is still playing for Unam FC but also doubled up as assistant coach under the guidance of former Unam FC coach Ronnie Kanalelo before he departed for South Africa to join Maritzburg United as goalkeeper coach.

At the moment, he is still working with coach Mervin “Maka” Mbakera at Unam and is contemplating whether this would be the last season playing active football.

“I learned a lot from [Ronnie] and still learning from coach Mbakera. Because the understanding of the game is different when you are a player and a coach,’’ he explained.

The former Civics FC player is already assisting at national level, where he is the assistant coach for the Under 20 Young Gladiators. He finds this experience interesting and challenging as he has never worked with women before. But still maintains football, as he is relishing in gaining much-needed experience to one day become a great coach.

2019-07-05 10:32:18 7 hours ago