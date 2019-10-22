Heita docket sent back  to police

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor-general has sent back the docket of a 42-year-old man, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, for further investigations.

Erastus Heita made headlines nearly two years ago when he allegedly shot his live-in girlfriend and mother of his two children 29-year-old Maria Megameno Kamati in October 2017. The incident took place in Otjomuise residential area at their rented apartment. Yesterday, the matter was on the court’s roll for the prosecutor-general’s decision, which was however not available. According to state prosecutor Victoria Likius, the prosecutor-general has given additional instructions that the investigating officer needs to comply with before she can pronounce herself in the matter.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 22 November for the prosecutor-general’s decision.

The prosecution is charging the father of four with a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act of 2003. The charge emanates from the death of Kamati. Kamati, a mother of two was found in their shared apartment in Otjomuise with a bullet to the head. Police reports at the time indicated that Heita used his personal 9mm Makarov pistol in shooting his girlfriend.

After the tragic incident, Heita handed himself over to the police.

Heita has denied guilt when he took the witness stand at the start of his formal bail application hearing and again when he took his preliminary plea on 18 June.

During his formal bail hearing, Heita informed the court that Kamati’s death was accidental.

He claimed to have accidentally shot her in the process of attempting to shoot an intruder who emerged from their bedroom wardrobe that early morning.

However, the investigating officer during her testimony stated that Kamati was not accidentally shot.

According to her testimony, Kamati was shot while in her sleep and the relationship between Kamati and Heita was violent and abusive.

Heita is currently out on bail of N$10 000. The court extended his bail until his scheduled appearance in court.

