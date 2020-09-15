Highway face brick wall creates 400 jobs Albertina Nakale Front Page News Khomas

A N$15 million face brick wall, which is currently being constructed over a six-kilometre stretch on the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriageway, has created employment to 400 people from Okahandja. The massive wall serves as a barrier to highway traffic noise, while it would also serve as a measure to prevent land grabbing in the area, according to the Roads Authority. Similar walls are found in many countries, including South Africa and European nations. Past experience has also shown that fences erected along the roads where residents live are not adequate as they are easily vandalised or fencing materials stolen. The main contractors of the final phase of the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriageway, CMC/Otesa joint venture, are also working on the face brick project. There are about 23 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sub-contracted on the project, which is part of the logistic masterplan aligned to the fifth national development plan. The contractors, under the watchful eye of the RA, are currently busy with Section 4b, which continues from the Omakunde interchange, ending at the Okahandja interchange that connects the Garden Town to Karibib and Otjiwarongo. RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon told New Era that work is progressing well on this section. The envisaged completion date is July 2022. On the face brick wall, she added it will be 7.5 metres long. “The section where the wall is being constructed is near the informal settlement where land grabbing is very common,” she said. “The decision to put up a wall was taken after the squatters’ repeatedly grabbed land within the road reserve posing a danger not only to themselves but the road users. In this case, a fence will not be adequate as fences are very easily vandalised or fencing materials are stolen. The total cost of the face brick wall with all its drainage culverts will be approximately N$15 million,” she stated. She said the budget towards the construction of the wall was already included in the contract amount, which was initially meant for a standard fencing. The RA commenced with the construction of Section 3a (Brakwater to Dobra River) in January 2014 and it was completed in December 2016. Construction works continued with Section 4a, which consisted of the rehabilitation and upgrading to a dual carriageway of the road from Dobra River to the Omakunde interchange (close to Osona Base). The section was completed on 22 January 2020.

– anakale@nepc.com.na

2020-09-15 09:22:44 | 8 hours ago