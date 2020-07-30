Hit-and-run accused denied bail

RUNDU – Erastus Singombe Ngazi whose vehicle over the weekend ran over three young men, two of whom sustained serious injuries while one of them died on the spot at a local bar in Rundu, was denied bail when he appeared before the magistrate’s court on Monday.

After the incident the accused sped off without rendering assistance to the victims, as he should have done in compliance with the law, but was arrested by the police on Sunday after being on the run for several hours.

The 37-year-old faces a charge of culpable homicide, failure to ascertain damages and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The deceased who was reported dead on the spot was identified as 21-year-old Vaino Kambinda Kanyetu.

The other two victims sustained serious multiple injuries and are currently in the Rundu intermediate hospital fighting for their lives.

The accident happened at Creation Bar in the early hours of Sunday at around 1.20am along Maria Mwengere Road.

The bar is located some less than 150 metres away from Rundu police station.

Erastus will remain in custody as the state public prosecutor Hilia Munzenze objected to bail saying investigations are still at a premature stage. “It is also not in the interest of the public and the administration of justice to grant him bail,” she said.

Erastus appeared before Rundu magistrate Sonia Samupofu.

2020-07-30 15:39:03 | 1 days ago