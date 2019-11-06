Hollard and Pick n Pay open first in-store business office Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Hollard Namibia and Pick n Pay have joined forces in opening up the very first in-store Hollard Business Office at the Wernhil Pick n Pay. This store will provide Pick n Pay clients with the opportunity to sit down and speak to Hollard agents with regards to the different insurance options available, how these services will benefit them and their families, as well as providing advice and educating the public at large regarding the importance of the life cover and funeral cover.

The in-store Hollard Business Office will offer Pick n Pay clients the opportunity to not only gain greater knowledge regarding Hollard’s services, but it will also be able to purchase cover, register claims, and amend policy information to already-owned policies.

“Smart partnerships such as this is of utmost importance to us. We believe in giving our customers the best that value-added services have to offer, enhancing their lives daily. Our partnership with Hollard is exciting and we wish to welcome the Hollard team to Pick n Pay Wernhil Park; we wish them success with this venture,” said Victoria Moller, Marketing Manager at Pick n Pay Namibia.

Hollard has over the years placed great emphasis on delivering the best possible solutions and services to its clients and business partners. In a recent statement, Hollard Namibia emphasised that it is a company focused on ensuring better futures for all Namibians, catalysing and enduring positive change by building stronger, longer-lasting relationships with all stakeholders.

“Hollard is, and will always be, at the forefront of ensuring the best client service, promising speedy claims settlements, fast client response and the best client-centric support, and delivering the most efficient, simple and reliable services to those who need it. We will continue to push the boundaries and strive to build and grow, knowing that we can only be successful if that success is shared. We welcome any challenge, knowing full well why we do and what we do to become Namibia’s favourite insurer,” read the statement.

