Hollard donates N$440 000 to Pupkewitz Foundation

WINDHOEK - Hollard Insurance Company has always valued its partners which is evident in the recent donation of N$440 000 to the Pupkewitz Foundation, which shares the same ideology in regard to investing back into the community through identifying issues that desperately need attention. These donated funds will be allocated to four regions in the country, addressing an issue that should outweigh most, the development, education, and plight of children.

“We are confident that with the solid reputation of the Pupkewitz Foundation, the passion of the line ministries of Education and Culture and Gender Equality and Child Welfare, and the financial contribution of Hollard Namibia, a new force has dawned in the quest for uplifting the Namibian child, thereby ensuring that as a medium-size corporate citizen, our purple brand remains connected to the communities it serves. Hollard is a brand that reaches out to local communities, adding value to the aspirations and dreams of the most vulnerable in society,” read a statement from Hollard.

Hollard’s investment into ECD (early childhood development) started seven years ago, by partnering with the Amos Meerkat Project, a pre-school initiative targeting children of farm workers who, by remaining on the farms with their parents, had missed pre-school altogether. By partnering with the Pupkewitz Foundation, Hollard aims to close the gap in the ECD sector.

“Today we are here to witness the launch of yet another milestone in the private sector’s effort in supporting education in Namibia. Hollard Insurance and the Pupkewitz Foundation have joined hands to support the Namibian School Feeding Programme through the enhancement of school-feeding infrastructure. The two organizations intend to build kitchens and equip them with cooking facilities for a total of nine schools in Oshikoto, Ohangwena and Oshana regions. This initiative will improve the quality, hygiene and the timelines within which school meals will be served to learners in these schools. A very big thank you,” said Lucia Witbooi, Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, at the handover.



