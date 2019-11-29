Hompa to be interred on Saturday John Muyamba National Khomas

×

KADEDERE - The traditional leader of the VaGciriku traditional community Hompa Kassian Shiyambi, who died on 17 November will be laid to rest on Saturday at Mamono village in Ndonga Linena constituency after requiem mass in the Catholic Church at Nyangana.

This was confirmed by the late Hompa Shiyambi’s right hand man, Festus Shikerete - the Senior Traditional Councillor of the Gciriku Traditional Authority.

“The burial will be on the 30th, this coming Saturday with the memorial services set for this Friday afternoon at the late Hompa’s palace at Kadedere village, starting at 12h00,” Shikerete said.

Hompa Shiyambi died at the age of 82 on Sunday afternoon, just after 14h00 at Nyangana district hospital. He has been the VaGciriku reigning traditional leader after the death of the late Hompa Sebastian Kamwanga, Kamwanga’s reign was from 1985 till he died in 1999.

Shiyambi is survived by six children and his wife Filomena Shiyambi.



2019-11-29 08:39:48 | 16 hours ago