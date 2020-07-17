Hope whispers for healing Teqla Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

After some time fighting pain, depression, and other personal issues, local songstress, Telka Iita now known as Teqla, found hope, which she is now sharing with her fans through music and she’s continuing to build lasting value in the music fraternity. “I took time out to heal,” said Teqla who said she was greatly affected by her father’s death. In her come back to the industry, the singer aims to spread the message of hope to all people that listen to her songs.

Formerly known as ‘Tequila’ she told Entertainment Now! “I want to make changes and inspire in my community.”

She said despite her trials and tribulations, so far, she has been making great moves in her musical journey, which she is proud of.

“The ups were epic and the lows were humbling and inspired my inner growth, “said the humble singer, adding that regardless of weaknesses, she has a gift of overcoming and coping through tough situations.

She added: “Thank God! I feel I’ve learned so much over the years and it reflects on the music I do now.” When asked if she has any regrets in life, she commented that she tends to learn from things and throw away the regrets. “I don’t have space for that, I’m saving space for happiness, blessings and growth,” commented Teqla, confidently.

In her recent song, ‘Magic’ Teqla showed more than just magic and the single was nominated for the Namibia Music Awards (Namas) as best single.

As if that’s not enough, naysayers who think the singer’s music career has died were also proven wrong when she released a single ‘Still in love’.

Teqla who wants nothing else other than positivity said “I’m easily unimpressed by a lot of negative things in society, so when I see people doing good deeds, my heart just sings with hope because I believe, we are the answers, the cure, the key to the equation and we can save the world.”

She has been singing for over a decade, scooped nine awards including best female of the year in 2012, and hit platinum with her song ‘Marry me’ with the late South African producer Bojo Mujo. “It’s strange having a desire to sing so strong that you face one of your biggest fear. I started doing music in my second year at varsity. It’s what I dreamt of doing most and I can’t believe it’s been more than 10 years now,” says the introvert singer. Talking about some of the challenges facing local musicians, Teqla said proper management and finances remain a huge burden to the artists, saying, “Our government has not given artists a grant to help through this pandemic. It’s been months we can’t earn through performances due to restrictions.”

Teqla who is popularly known for her golden voice said she is busy in the studio cooking up a new album, which is likely to be dropped late this month.

