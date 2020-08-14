HopSol league cancels all fixtures for August Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

President Hage Geingob’s announcement that the entire country will be migrating back to stage 3 of the government’s Covid-19 response plan until 28 August, with special restrictions for Erongo and Khomas, the MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League has followed suit and called off all their fixtures scheduled for this month.

Under stage 3 of the state of emergency response, the number of people at all public gatherings is limited to 10 persons per event, sport events included. In compliance with the new regulations, the HopSol league has called off this week’s fixtures as well as all fixtures initially planned for this month.

The President also announced on Wednesday that the movement of persons in the areas of Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Arandis, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Swakopmund and Arandis will be restricted between 20h00 to 5h00 for the next 16 days under a curfew.

In a statement issued yesterday, the youth league said the league has decided to postpone all scheduled league games until end August, and will soon communicate fixtures, updates and its plan of action.

“Following a decree issued by President Hage Geingob we have decided to postpone all league games until the end of August 2020 to ensure that we are in line with health and safety protocols. We shall communicate in due course how we plan the remainder of the HopSol Youth Soccer League and shall provide you with a plan of action,” reads the statement.

Also speaking to this publication yesterday, league founder Collin Benjamin said despite the effects on the scheduled fixtures, the players’ health and wellbeing remains top of the agenda for now.

“The health and wellbeing of players, coaches and anyone at large is a priority for now, the fixtures and planning can wait. I know we can always come back and continue where we left off. This is an order from the highest office in the country and we have to respect it. The bottom line for now is to adhere to the rules and regulations while keeping everyone healthy. For now, it’s for us to treat this virus with caution and we will always come back to play once this is done,” Benjamin said.

The MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League was established in 2017 to create a platform for football development among young footballers. The league also aims to strive to uplift and better communities and individuals as well as bettering youngsters in the areas of sport and academics.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-08-14 10:25:21 | 7 minutes ago