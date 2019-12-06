Hospitalisation halts high school murder trial

WINDHOEK - The trial of two men accused of killing an Acacia High School learner nearly five years ago came to a standstill following the hospitalisation of one of the accused.

The accused, Waldo Kavakundu 54 failed to show up at court for continuation of their trial in Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

According to his defence attorney Mbanga Siyomunji, Kavakundu is hospitalised and has difficulties walking properly.

The court consequently issued a warrant of arrest, which will be held over until 23 January 2020 when the accused make an appearance before Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi. Kavakundu is standing trial alongside co-accused Gordon Visagie, 41, on a charge of murder for the gruesome death of Jesaya Kaipiti, 21. Kaipiti died during a shooting incident that transpired at Kavakundu’s residence in Herero location, Windhoek, on 29 May 2014.

However, Kavakundu and Visagie have denied guilt when they pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial. Kavakundu, a security guard by profession, in his defence informed the court that the deceased was shot when the gun went off several times during a struggle between him and one of seven intruders who invaded his home while he was sleeping.

Kavakundu added that Visagie was attacked and robbed of his wallet and service pistol by a group of six or seven men. One of the intruders allegedly had a gun with him that was already cocked, which they started fighting over and as result, three shots went off, hitting Kaipiti in the chest.

Investigative officer Joseph Ndokosho, who took the stand to testify, informed the court that in the statement that he obtained from Visagie, he had admitted that Kavakundu took the gun from him and shoot Kaipiti.

Officer Joseph Ndokosho added that four spent cartridges were discovered in the room where the body was found, but the murder weapon was nowhere to be found. The murder weapon was later found on a man who had picked it up from the crime scene.

State witness Haandjeka Venaani informed the court he saw the deceased in handcuffs.

According to his testimony, when he arrived at the scene, he found the deceased handcuffed but by the time the police got to the scene, no handcuffs were seen on the deceased.

He testified the handcuffs were removed by Kavakundu and his co-accused.

