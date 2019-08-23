N$25 million hotel opens at Walvis Bay

WALVIS BAY- A N$25 million hotel, Blue Whale Boutique Hotel has officially opened its doors in the millionaire’s lane at Walvis Bay on Monday.

The posh hotel that is equipped with 19 rooms, a swimming pool, and restaurant and bar facilities is the latest addition to the towns growing hospitality and tourism industry.

Speaking at the official opening of the hotel, mayor of Walvis Bay Immanuel Wilfred said the hotel’s opening is testimony that the tourism industry is indeed booming and that Walvis Bay is rapidly becoming a destination of choice for local and foreign investors.

“During the past couple of years, we have witnessed Walvis Bay receiving various investments that have definitely put the town in a class of its own in terms of its economic contribution to Namibia’s (GDP) Gross Domestic Product. Therefore, we welcome any type of investment,” Wilfred explained.

He added that investments such as this hotel not only create jobs but also create opportunities for local businesses to supply in terms of products and service.

He then appealed to the hotel management to source some of their supplies, in the form of products or services from the local business sector.

Furthermore, he said the establishment of the hotel came at a time when the economy is facing hard times and jobs are hard to come by. Naturally, he says employment creation stimulates economic growth and creates a sustainable income for the foreseeable future for the residents of Walvis Bay.

“Hence I want to encourage sound employee relations in order to maintain employee satisfaction which will result in excellent customer service.

Customer service is the backbone of the hospitality industry. To those that are now employed here, I urge you to hold the Namibian flag up high, by doing what we are best known for, showing friendliness, and kindness to visitors at all times,” Wilfred concluded.

