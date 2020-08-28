Hotspot tag difficult to shake off

Albertina Nakale

The Khomas region, which has become the epicentre of coronavirus, has recorded a significant 2 393 cases in a space of 27 days – that is almost 90 cases being reported per day.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said during the last three weeks, the majority of cases in Windhoek are being recorded in Khomasdal (12%), Otjomuise (8%), Goreangab, Okuryangava and Wanaheda, with 5% each. He further stated that the number of new cases is still increasing in the region.

In Khomas, Shangula said, the cumulative cases stand at 2 651, which represent 40% of the total cases recorded in the country. Of the cases reported yesterday, 163 (58%) are from Khomas, Oshana 19 (6%), //Kharas and Zambezi region, with 13 and 15 cases, respectively.

“Today (yesterday), a total number of 542 results were received from the laboratories. This figure is not comparable to the usual number we report daily. We are still waiting for the remaining results, which were tested yesterday (Wednesday). They will only be reported on tomorrow together with the new ones,” he said.

Of the 542 test results, 281 samples tested positive for Covid-19. This comprises 153 males and 128 females.

The youngest is four months old and the oldest 93 years old. He cautioned that Namibians need to reinforce prevention measures at all levels to stop the spread of the infection, adding cumulatively, Namibia has now 6 712 confirmed cases.

A 25-year-old man, with no known comorbidities, sadly succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll in the country to 60. The victim had presented himself to a local health facility with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 on 16 August. The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. His condition deteriorated and died on 23 August. Shangula also reported 42 new recoveries.

The total number of active cases are now 3 876. Of the active cases, 23 cases are in severe to critically sick conditions. Two weeks ago, the government had announced a dusk-to-dawn Covid-19 curfew in six local authorities, including the capital, Windhoek, as coronavirus infections spiked. The curfew ends today, coinciding with President Hage Geingob’s briefing this afternoon on new measures adopted by government to curb the spread of the virus.

Cabinet had endorsed that no movement of persons would be permitted in the restricted areas of Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Swakopmund and Arandis between 20h00 to 05h00 for a period of 16 days as the country reverted to stage 3 of the state of emergency until midnight 28 August 2020.

- anakale@nepc.com.na

2020-08-28 09:18:58 | 1 days ago