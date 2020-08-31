Hotto becomes Adidas ambassador Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Top brand…Brave Warriors talisman and South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bidvest Wits winger Deon Hotto has become Namibia’s first ever official Adidas ambassador, the 28-year-old winger announced on his Twitter account yesterday. Details of what the Adidas ambassadorship mega deal entails were not immediately available at the time of going to print. “Attitude is everything in life. Your attitude determines your altitude and I’ve been blessed based on my attitude. Thanks to @adidas and @adidassoccer for believing in me and making me the first Namibian to ever become a formal ambassador of the brand. To more growth together,” Hotto posted on Twitter.

