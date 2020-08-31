  • August 31st, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Sports \ Hotto becomes Adidas ambassador

Hotto becomes Adidas ambassador

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
1,640
0

Share on social media


Top brand…Brave Warriors talisman and South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bidvest Wits winger Deon Hotto has become Namibia’s first ever official Adidas ambassador, the 28-year-old winger announced on his Twitter account yesterday. Details of what the Adidas ambassadorship mega deal entails were not immediately available at the time of going to print. “Attitude is everything in life. Your attitude determines your altitude and I’ve been blessed based on my attitude. Thanks to @adidas and @adidassoccer for believing in me and making me the first Namibian to ever become a formal ambassador of the brand. To more growth together,” Hotto posted on Twitter. 


Staff Reporter
2020-08-31 11:08:10 | 9 hours ago
Home \ Sports \ Hotto becomes Adidas ambassador - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds