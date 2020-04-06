Hours relaxed for social grant payments

Eveline de Klerk & Steven Klukowski

WALVIS BAY – Government pension, disability and social grants will be paid out any day of the week for the next three months at any Nampost in Erongo region, starting on Tuesday this week.

Thus residents in region receiving such payments do not need to flock to post offices all at once to receive their monthly payments. Fritz Horaeb, the regional manager for Nampost in Erongo, told New Era last week that this measure was put in place to avoid the chaotic situation experienced last week Thursday during the South African social grant payout at Walvis Bay, as well as to adhere to the safety measures in place during the lockdown in Erongo and Khomas regions. About 580 pensioners with dual citizenship receive the South African Social Security Agency grants in accordance with an agreement between the two countries. However, the elders last week did not practise social distancing, resulting in the fire brigade being called to the post office to maintain order. “For their own protection as well as not to have a large crowd in front of the post offices or inside, we decided that they can get their grants any day the post office operates for the next three months, instead of the usual routine where the payouts are done on certain days,” Horaeb said.

Keetmans to open early

Meanwhile Keetmanshoop control postmaster, Rosa Beukes said the

//Kharas region’s pensioners and vulnerable individuals will, as per the already existing payment schedule in place receive their allowances on Tuesday.

She informed New Era accordingly during a telephonic interview last week Friday. “We will start paying out already as from 05h30 in the morning as a means to finalise the exercise as soon as possible,” she explained. She added that they are expecting a big turnout of beneficiaries on the first day, but that it will gradually slow down as time goes. Beukes went on to say that only eight people will be served at a time at counters inside the post office in order to prevent congestion.

“As a means of ensuring adherence to the prescribed one metre social distancing from one another, which serves to curb further spread of the coronavirus, we will arrange for floor stickers indicating where these group should stand or be seated whilst waiting to be assisted,” she emphasised.

“Nampost will however provide shades and chairs for the elderly waiting outside to protect them against the soaring heat the region is known for and also not to stand too long on their legs.”

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-04-06 09:45:08 | 11 hours ago