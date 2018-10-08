Human trafficking bail hearing continues

OSHAKATI – The bail hearing of Sylvia Bonifatius and Fredricks Jacobus van Zyl, accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl, will today enter a second week following a postponement on Friday.

Each of the two face charges of human trafficking and two counts of rape and a charge under the Immoral Practice Act for drugging the victim for sexual intercourse purposes.

Three state witnesses who have testified in the trial have come out gun blazing against the duo being granted bail.

Amongst those who have so far testified includes Human Rights Practitioner Phil ya Nangolo who said the accused persons are an enemy to human kind and deserves to be locked away.

Other state witnesses includes businessman Sigo Amunyela who spearheaded the demonstration by fellow school learners of the victim and the community at large.

The police investigator in the matter Abraham Eliaser is also against the accused persons being granted bail.

Eliaser argued that Bonifatius was on the run prior to her arrest, hence should not be granted bail as she might abscond.

Eliaser further refuted claims that Bonifatius was enrolled with the Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL).

Document brought before court indicates that Bonifatius was not a student as she claims nor is she 18-years-old but 21.

Shedding further details into the matter, Eliaser said the state has evidence from the doctor that the victim was sexually assaulted after being held hostage for three days.

Eliaser further told the court that the victim was allegedly kept in a house at Oshoopala before she was taken to van Zyl’s house in Ondangwa.

The investigator added that the child was dropped at a service station in Ondangwa by van Zyl when the police got involved in the search.

Bonifatius story tallied with that of the investigator that the victim was reprimanded at home.

She said she offered the victim accommodation on her request after she was allegedly beaten and chased out of the house by her father after a drinking spree.

Van Zyl denied knowing the victim.

Both accused persons have indicated they will plead guilty during their trial.



