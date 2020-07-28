Hundreds bury Swapo veteran Jason Angula Staff Reporter National Khomas

Windhoek – Hundreds of Namibians from all walks of life gathered in a large number at Gammams Cemetery in Windhoek, where veteran politician of the struggle for liberation and independence Jason Abed Angula was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

Angula died on 13 July in a Windhoek hospital at the age of 72 after a long illness.

At the burial ceremony on Saturday morning, several politicians, religious leaders and business people described him as a selfless person, who was always willing to help his people to fight against the then-South African colonial administration and the apartheid system during the dark years of the struggle for independence.

Mourner after mourner said Angula will always be remembered by all the people who knew him for his selfless dedication and personal contributions towards the well-being of all Namibian people.

Addressing the mourners at the burial on Saturday, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba told mourners that the late Angula was a great leader, who was born at a very difficult time of the bitter liberation struggle that claimed several thousands of Namibians.

“Jason Abed Angula was a legend of his own time and will be remembered in the future by many Namibian for his selfless and bravery characters. He was a national icon and an icon of the freedom for independence,” he said. According to Mbumba, with the death of Angula: “We (Namibians) have actually lost a role model, a unifier, a freedom fighter and a great leader, who was always eager to render the needed support and assistance to his family members and other people around him.” Mbumba informed mourners late Angula dedicated his entire youthful life for the liberation of Namibia. “Jason Abed Angula, you have fought a good fight for the liberation of your people. You are an icon of the Namibian revolution. Farewell, my friend. May your soul rest in eternal peace,” said Mbumba.

Angula is a former Robben Island political prisoner, alongside the late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo, Martin Kapewasha and Ben Ulenga.

He was also one of the initiators of the Swapo Party-affiliated National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW).

Angula was a former Swapo secretary for labour and was imprisoned at the notorious Osire detention centre.

At his burial on Saturday, Angula was heroically honoured with a Six Volley Gun Salute by members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

He is survived by his wife Eveline Angula, children and grandchildren. – Nampa

2020-07-28 10:08:25 | 3 days ago