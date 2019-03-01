Hymn Awards to launch

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA-Beyond Horizon Investment to launch the first edition of the Hymn Awards, expected to run from May 10-11 this year at Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre, with an array of choirs from across the country expected to compete.

The gospel competition will provide the different groups with an opportunity to display their talents. Founder of Beyond Horizon Investment and spiritual singer, Ndali Nenkavu, says the event will be hosted annually in all 14 regions. “The aim of the prestigious upcoming event is to sensitise the mind of men and youth to stop abusing woman, passion killing and gender based violence,” says Nenkavu. He adds that they strongly believe that through an organised singing competition the youth will be influenced to join choirs, and distance themselves from doing wrong.

The competition has categories that include best Hymn, Best Solo, Best Instrumentalist, and Best Gender Balanced Choir with cash prizes and trophies. Nenkavu says there will be two songs, composed by Namibians to be competed for by all choirs. Hymn Awards are going to create a theme, which is going to be given to all choirs and compose a three-verse song that will complement the two songs. “Once we are done with our singing competition with the best three chosen songs, we will document and compile all songs and give it to the Ministry of Education to add on materials they use to facilitate Life skills lessons,” says Nenkavu.

He appeals to companies to come on board and sponsor the event and whoever is willing to contribute with the little they have. Apart from funding, sponsors could also reach out by advertising their products during the event. For more information regarding registration and all proceedings should contact Ndali Nenkavu on 081 258 1073

