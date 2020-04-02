Hyundai Motor presents its bold ‘Prophecy’ concept electric vehicle Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

×

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its new concept electric vehicle, the “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language.

The visionary concept, which was unveiled in a video presentation showing the key elements of its styling and technology, expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness, expanding on the era-defining example set by last year’s “45” concept electric vehicle (EV) that stripped away complexity in favour of clean lines and minimalistic structures.

The unveiling presentation also covers the company’s electrification strategy, with discussion among three executives: Thomas Schemera, head of Product Division at the Hyundai Motor Group; Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer at the Hyundai Motor Group; and Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice president Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

The Prophecy follows the 45 with an iconic silhouette of perfect proportions that have been inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang, Hyundai’s designers have achieved the Ultimate Automotive Form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

The design provides excellent aerodynamics, which is indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel not only affirm this trait, they also compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed.

The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.

The pixel lamp lights, which were first seen on the “4”, take a step forward. This progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler, calling to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models.

The Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively, delivering an even more eco-friendly EV to customers.

The interior of the Prophecy underlines the advantages of using the stretched cabin of an EV platform. Instead of a conventional automotive interior, a lifestyle space of refinement and comfort provides customers with a warm welcome.

Th Prophecy also utilises autonomous driving technology. Instead of a steering wheel, joysticks provide a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience. By offering two joysticks that can pivot left and right, one in the centre console and another on the door trim, drivers are able to control the vehicle from a position of comfort.

Design changes that are enabled makes use of joysticks to offer more visual freedom to passengers. – Hyundai Automotive SA



2020-04-02 09:55:47 | 11 hours ago