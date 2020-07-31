'I had big dreams for my son'

WALVIS BAY – Family and loved ones bade farewell to the 20-month-old toddler Fillipus Nafimane who was the only casualty in the devastating Twaloloka fire at Walvis Bay on Sunday.

Several residents attended the burial at the Kuisebmond cemetery yesterday morning. His father Mandla Nafimane had earlier told New Era that his son died while sleeping.

“He could not be rescued as the fire spread too fast. There was nothing I could do but stand and look at how my son in our shack was swallowed by the fire,” Nafimane is quoted as saying.

Nafimane said that it would be very difficult to come to terms with his son’s death as he had so many dreams for his children. “We as parents don’t expect to bury our children but expect them to bury us. It is really painful because I wanted to see my son grow up and achieve all the dreams I had for him,” he said.

The family was supported by various individuals during the burial ceremony.

Namibian Funeral Supply Services also assisted the family to give little Fillipus a proper sendoff.

A company representative Cornelia Hangula said they felt it necessary to assist the family as they had nothing left and did not know how the funeral would happen.

“We are a business but we also have a responsibility towards the community that we operate in and that is to assist our people. Business should not only be based on making money but should also plough back into the communities they operate in,” she said.

2020-07-31 10:19:15 | 19 hours ago