I promise I’ll destroy Pambeni, warns Nakathila… mega boxing bonanza tomorrow Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – In a frenzied war of words during yesterday’s face-off presser in the capital, headliners of tomorrow’s “Champions in Action” boxing bonanza, Namibia’s Jeremiah “Lowkey” Nakathila and his Zimbabwean opponent Peter “Sniper” Pambeni both promised to bring nothing but their A-game to the ring.

Nakathila, a reigning WBO Global junior super featherweight champion and WBO Africa junior super featherweight king, will square off against challenger Pambeni tomorrow at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino in the main fight of the much anticipated “Champions in Action” boxing bonanza.

At yesterday’s media conference, where the two boxers came face to face and were accorded an opportunity to exchange a few words ahead of tomorrow’s mega showdown, Nakathila’s war cry could be heard as he warned Pambeni to expect a battle characterised by blood, sweat and tears.

The skilful Namibian boxing sensation was upbeat and oozing confidence as he threw verbal jabs at the visiting Zimbabwean.

“I am happy that the fight is finally here and I’m calling on all boxing fans to come in numbers and come witness some exciting boxing on Saturday night. I have prepared very well for this encounter and I’m super ready to fight him. I have no doubt this is my time to shine and I’ll make sure I prove myself on the night. I know it’s my time to shine. I promise I will destroy Pambeni on Saturday night. I’ll make sure that this guy’s (Pambeni’s) winning streak in Namibia comes to an end,” said a confident Nakathila.

At the other end of the table, a relaxed and soft-spoken Pambeni said he was excited to fight Nakathila as the Namibian is a defending champion and fighting titleholders is always a big boost for any opponent.

“I feel good to face the champion, it’s better to lose against a champion I always say. I’m not good at talking outside the ring, I will do my talking inside the ring and it will be louder. I have a wish and that is for the best boxer to win on the night. I welcome you all to the fight on Saturday,” Pambeni said.

Also speaking at the event, Namibia’s renowned boxing promoter and trainer Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias thanked MTC for making sure the event happens.

“Thanks to MTC for making this fight possible; without their effort this fight wouldn’t be happening. I urge all boxing fanatics to make sure they make their way to the Windhoek Country Club to come and witness good boxing,” said Tobias.

Other bouts likely to impress the crowds will be Harry Simon Junior fighting Limbani Chikapa from Malawi in a four-round junior welterweight encounter, while the main supporting bout will see Fillemon Nghutenyane facing Japhet Amukwa in a super flyweight four-rounder.

Charles Shinima will battle it out with Thembani Mhlanga from Zimbabwe in a junior middleweight eight-rounder.

Paulinus Ndjolonimu will fight Enock Musambudzi from Zimbabwe in a middleweight eight-rounder, while Philipus Nghitumbwa faces Ronald Tamani also from Zimbabwe in a middleweight eight round bout. Tickets to the fight cost N$200 for general admission while V.I.P. tables go for N$10 000.

2019-11-22 09:09:21 | 16 hours ago