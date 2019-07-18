I will iron out that boy, Shonena warns Dong … boxing bonanza at Ongwediva next month

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa welterweight king Mikka “Silent Assassin” Shonena yesterday issued a serious warning to his Chinese opponent Youli Dong, saying that he will “iron out” the Asian when they meet next month.

Shonena, speaking at yesterday’s presser at MariGold Hotel in the capital, refused to indulge too much in the usual trash-talking of boxers but was quick to fire a warning salvo at Dong – cautioning the Chinese to prepare for nothing but the worst when they come face to face in the ring.

The 31-year old Shonena will headline next month’s boxing bonanza dubbed ‘The Battle: Namibia vs China’ at the northern town of Ongwediva. The boxing jamboree will be part of the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair festivities on August 24.

“I don’t know much about my opponent but come the night of the fight, I promise I will iron out that boy. And I want to urge all fans, especially in the northern regions, to come in numbers and support the sport. I will make you guys proud by ironing that boy [Dong],” said Shonena.

For Shonena, it will be all blood and sweat as he looks forwards to improve his ranking from the current fifth spot on the WBO boxing hierarchy and he sees his fight with Dong as the perfect stepping stone. Dong is the WBO Asia Pacific welterweight champion.

On his part, the Chinese will also be looking forward to improve his ranking from the 15th spot he currently holds, with both boxers obviously having an eye on a title shot in the near future.

The ‘Silent Assassin’ is promising an exciting bout, saying that he will make easy work of Dong, who will be fighting outside his country for the first time. If the Namibian loses this fight to Dong, his WBO Africa welterweight crown will become vacant and he will drop in the world rankings.

But if he wins, he will retain his title and shoot up on the world rankings and possibly move within touching distance of much bigger fights in this highly competitive division. The same scenario applies for Dong, as a defeat against Shonena will see his title become vacant and him dropping in world rating, while a victory will play out to the contrary.

Shonena holds a record of 14 wins from the same number of fights as he remains unbeaten, while the 24-year-old Asian on the other hand boasts a record of 13 wins, one loss and one draw from a total of 15 professional fights.

Speaking at the same event, sports minister Erastus Uutoni, who has in the past echoed the sentiments of decentralising sport activities into the regions, applauded the boxing stable and sponsors MTC for heeding his call and that of the nation.

“It has been my call that we need to expose our regions, so thank you MTC for taking boxing out of the cities. This exposes the sport and it is also a business opportunity. Sport is a business, and we should start sensitising the public to view it as such. Sport is our strength and it is time we sensitise our people to see it as such,” said Uutoni.

A total of nine undercard fighters will also be in action on the night, which promises to produce nothing but thrilling action at all ends. Tickets will cost N$100 for standard tickets and N$10 000 for a VIP table seating 10 people, and tickets are available at all Computicket outlets countrywide at all Shoprite and Checkers stores. Tickets will also be available at the venue.

