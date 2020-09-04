Ila Tulye Kitchen - 100 budget Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

I ask on Twitter (@queenteline) what would you make for N$100 to feed four people. The answers ranged from hilarious to very insightful contributions. Most answers were porsie chips, bread and Coca-Cola. Which I have tremendous respect for, that meal put me through Polytech. The more serious answers had chicken braai packs, beef bones and tinned fish. I choose something else after going back and forth developing a low-cost recipe with Ruusa on the timeline, this cost me less than N$100 to feed four people generously and I still have some leftovers to cook another meal.



Ingredients

4 Cups of pasta

2 Tablespoons oil

1 Tablespoons crushed garlic

1 Onion, diced

1 Green pepper, diced

1 Handful of spinach chopped

1 Tablespoon Kapana spice or paprika.

1 Tablespoon fresh chilli or dried chilli flakes

(completely optional)

250g Button mushrooms, sliced

500g Chicken livers, cleaned

500ml milk

1 Knorr Creamy Mushroom soup pack

Salt & pepper to taste

Let’s cook

Get a large pot of salted water to boil and cook the pasta of your choice. Preferably, cook but still firm to the bite then drain and set aside. I drizzle one spoon of oil on it after draining to ensure it does not stick together.

Heat oil in a large pot or deep pan and fry the garlic, onion, green pepper until soft.

Add the chillies and fry for one minute till fragrant.

Add the sliced mushrooms and fry for five minutes on medium heat.

Add the chicken livers and fry until well browned (still a little pink) then stir in the milk and contents of the sachet of Knorr cream of a mushroom soup pack.

Lastly, add the chopped spinach and allow to simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

Combine the sauce with the cooked pasta & serve while warm.

Recipe notes:

Instead of salt, use a spoon of chicken stock powder or half a cube.

Add cheese, It’s a creamy meal so there is always a place for cheese.

You can omit the mushrooms and just have beautiful spinach and chicken liver pasta.

I’ll be sharing more meals under N$100 that can serve four people within the coming weeks. For now, follow me on social media

@queenteline_ on IG

@queenteline on Twitter

Queenteline Nanus on Facebook.

I’ll happily assist with vetkoek and other questions you have.

My business page is Ila Tulye Kitchen across all social media. Ilatulye@gmail.com for business and collaboration queries.

Happy eating my loves

