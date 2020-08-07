Ila tulye - Lamb trotters Staff Reporter Columns Khomas

I’ve been asked for my lamb trotters recipe so many times I’ve lost count! So I’m going to share my basic curry sauce base with you.

Prep

Boil the lamb trotters for one hour till tender.

Ingredients

4-8 cleaned and parboiled lamb trotters

1 Onion

2 Tablespoons garlic

1 Tablespoon paprika

1 Tablespoon medium curry spice

1 Tablespoon turmeric

2 Tablespoons tomato paste

2 Tablespoons Cow butter

Fresh chilli (to taste)

700ml water

Salt and pepper to taste

Let’s cook

Melt the butter and fry the onions and garlic until soft. Add the tomato paste and let it cook for five minutes on medium heat. Now you can add your spices. Let it cook for another five minutes, remember to stir. Add the lamb trotters along with your boiling water. Let it simmer for one hour on medium heat (4/6). Add your salt and chilli to taste. Let it simmer for 15 minutes and then you are ready to serve.

Simple, and easy. This recipe can be used for matangara and beef stew as well. ENJOY!

