Ila tulye - Lamb trotters
I’ve been asked for my lamb trotters recipe so many times I’ve lost count! So I’m going to share my basic curry sauce base with you.
Prep
Boil the lamb trotters for one hour till tender.
Ingredients
4-8 cleaned and parboiled lamb trotters
1 Onion
2 Tablespoons garlic
1 Tablespoon paprika
1 Tablespoon medium curry spice
1 Tablespoon turmeric
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
2 Tablespoons Cow butter
Fresh chilli (to taste)
700ml water
Salt and pepper to taste
Let’s cook
Melt the butter and fry the onions and garlic until soft. Add the tomato paste and let it cook for five minutes on medium heat. Now you can add your spices. Let it cook for another five minutes, remember to stir. Add the lamb trotters along with your boiling water. Let it simmer for one hour on medium heat (4/6). Add your salt and chilli to taste. Let it simmer for 15 minutes and then you are ready to serve.
Simple, and easy. This recipe can be used for matangara and beef stew as well. ENJOY!
Please note there are a few changes on our social media sites. For your recipes... Please follow @queenteline and for your weekend meals, you can follow @ilatulye across all social media platforms.
Staff Reporter
2020-08-07 12:19:08 | 9 hours ago