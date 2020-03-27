Ila tulye's Kitchen - Lucky Star lasagna Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

The kids (so are we) are home (unexpectedly) and are eating us out of the house! Well, here is a quick, simple and easy on-the-pocket yummy lucky star recipe.

Ingredients

For the sauce :

6 Lasagna Sheets (Preferably the no pre-cooking required ones)

3 tablespoons Oil

1 chopped onion

1 handful of spinach

1 half green pepper

1 half red pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 400g Lucky Star in a tomato sauce can

2 medium tomatoes

Dried chilli, salt & pepper to taste

For the white cheese sauce:

25g butter (I use Rama)

25g flour

450ml milk

300g grated cheddar cheese

Lucky Star sauce preparation:

Heat oil in a pan. Add the onions, red & yellow peppers and garlic. Cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the spinach and tomatoes for a minute. Use the tomato sauce from the can to add more flavour, and then add pilchards. Add the dried chilli, salt and pepper to taste. Switch off the stove now because the pilchards do not require much cooking.

Cheesy white sauce:

In a saucepan, melt the butter, slowly stir in the flour and add milk, stirring constantly till smooth and thickened. Add 100g of grated cheddar cheese.

Lasagna preparation:

Pre-cook your lasagna sheets if necessary. I usually use the ones that don’t require precooking.

Your meal is ready to be served!

