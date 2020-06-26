Ila Tulye’s Kitchen - Pork Belly Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

I love recreating my favourite take out recipes at home. To play with flavours and see exactly how complex it is to make. This week’s dinner show stopper was pork belly with crisp skin and juicy meat. It’s amazingly simple to make and definitely will have your family ask for more.

Ingredients

1/3 cup sea salt

Oil for rubbing



Pork Belly

Marinade

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 Tablespoon crushed black pepper

1 Tablespoon Kapana spice

1 Tablespoon Green Onion spice

3 Tablespoon BBQ sauce



Method

Preheat your over to 220°C.

In a shallow baking tray place mix and place your marinated ingredients carefully, place the pork belly (skin side up) in the tray.

Rub the pork belly skin lightly with oil. Place the salt on top of the skin. Place it in the fridge uncovered for an hour or overnight.

Place it in the oven at 220°C and bake for 1 hour. Put it on grill setting and grill for 20 minutes to achieve the perfectly crisp skin.

Allow the meat to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Scrape off any access salt on the pork belly.

Since it’s a fatty cut of meat, I’d suggest that you serve it with a green salad or mash potatoes. I love pap so much, lol. I wouldn’t oppose serving it with pap and salsa as a side too.

ENJOY!

2020-06-26 11:31:12 | 2 days ago