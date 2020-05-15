ILATULYE KITCHEN - chakalaka Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

So, chakalaka is such an easy go-to side dish for any pap and warm pasta salad. I make it every two weeks and freeze half and keep the rest in the fridge. It surprisingly holds up well in the fridge for up to a week. Here is my take on a firm family favourite....

INGREDIENTS

5 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, grated or 3 teaspoon crushed garlic

1/2 tablespoons of ginger, grated (optional)

2 red or green chillies, finely sliced (remove seeds for a milder version)

2 tablespoons of curry powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of paprika

3 tomatoes, skins removed and finely chopped

1 cup of warm water

3 cups carrots, grated

3 cups cabbage, finely shredded

1 tablespoon of white vinegar

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Heat the oil in a medium stew pot.

Add the onions and cook over low heat for 10 minutes until tender and translucent.

Turn up the heat and add the garlic and ginger (optional). Onions tend to soak up oil so add more oil if needed.

Fry for two minutes.

Add the curry powder, turmeric and paprika, fry for another two minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes and ½ cup of warm water.

Cook over low heat for seven minutes.

Add the carrot and cabbage, stirring well (add more water if needed).

Cook over low heat for about 10 minutes until all the ingredients are soft. Season with vinegar, brown sugar, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.

Note:

You can use whichever vegetables you have on hand. Corn, baked beans, green pepper, green beans. Anything, it’s my go-to recipe to preserve vegetables that are about to go off. It stretches my pocket and makes a great side.

