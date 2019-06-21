Illegal immigrants a concern for Home Affairs

WINDHOEK – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security has raised serious concerns over the number of illegal immigrants mostly from Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola attempting to enter the country or leaving via Buitepos and Ariamsvlei border posts.

The committee in its report tabled in parliament on Tuesday said during its recent visit to the Omaheke and //Kharas regions they were informed by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration that the issue of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the country via the two border posts are of major and serious concern that needs quick intervention.

According to the report tabled by the committee chairperson Leevi Katoma, a home affairs official told the committee that during the period of 2015 to 2018, a total of 510 illegal immigrants were arrested in the Omaheke, //Kharas and Hardap regions of whom only 103 were deported.

“Due to the lack of accommodation, 103 illegal immigrants have been deported on instruction, noted within 48 hours to leave the country,” Katoma said, adding that most of the illegal immigrants were illegally transiting to South Africa for greener pastures.

Also, Katoma in the report said other challenges they were informed of in Omaheke Region are that some San community members claim to be born in Botswana and the old South West Afrika (SWA) identification documents they possess indicate that they were born in Botswana.

“It is difficult for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to issue national documents to them as their SWA IDs indicate that they were born in Botswana,” he said.

In this, the Katoma-led committee advised the ministry to find a solution to the plight of San persons who have SWA IDs indicating that they were born in Botswana and persons born in South Africa with SWA IDs.

Similarly, Katoma in the report said, they were informed that of late, the home affairs ministry has observed with serious concern that the three regions visited experienced problems with foreign nationals, especially Angolans with SWA IDs.

“This group is categorised into two sub-groups – the first group are persons who entered Namibia from 1930 to 1977 while the second group entered Namibia from 1978 to 1989. The former was registered with the exact date and year of entry, while the latter not,” he explained.

The committee consists of Katoma, deputy chairperson Agnes Kafula, Hamunyela Hambyuka, Clara //Gowases, Jerry Ekandjo, Sophia Swartz-Fischer, Sebastian Karupu, Dudu Murorua, McHenry Venaani, Loide Shinavene, Asser Mbai, Paula Kooper, Emilia Nuyoma-Amupewa, Agnes Limbo, Gotthard Kasuto, Ignatius Shixwameni, Vipua Muharukua and Tangeni Iijambo.

2019-06-21 09:41:47 15 hours ago