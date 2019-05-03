In support of railway expansion to neighbouring countries

I agree 100 percent with works and transport minister John Mutorwa that it is high time TransNamib extended

its Railways Line Network to neighbouring countries such as Angola, Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Botswana is already in the process of extending its rail line from Mosese next to Francistown to Kazungula

bridge under construction, and connect that line to the Zambian railway line. In this respect it will be an honour for TransNamib to extend the Grootfontein railway line to Rundu and thereafter to Katima and from there connect it to either Zambia via the Sesheke bridge over the Zambezi river or connect to Botswana via the Kazungula border bridge. If this eventuality is realised the whole railways network from the ports of Walvis Bay in Namibia and Durban and Cape Town

in South Africa will be connected to one Railways Line Network.

In so doing the congestion on our roads from South Africa, Botswana and Namibia will be gone as all those cargoes that are currently transported by road will be ferried by our Railways Line Network and the congestion that we see at Kasumbalesa border post will be sorted out and gone forever. Not only is Kasumbalesa in the DRC congestion going to be sorted out but also the congestion at Wenela border post between Namibia and Zambia and Kazungula border post bridge between

Botswana and Zambia. This project should not only be a baby to TransNamib and Namibia alone but all SADC countries as they are all going to benefit at the end of the tunnel.

Chris Simanga

Retired radio journalist

2019-05-03 12:34:51 2 hours ago